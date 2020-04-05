Wilmcote (LON:WCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Wilmcote Holdings PLC (LON:WCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

About Wilmcote (LON:WCH)

Wilmcote Holdings plc focuses on the acquisition and development of target businesses in the downstream and specialty chemical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmcote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmcote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.