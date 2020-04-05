XP Power (LON:XPP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPP. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on XP Power from GBX 4,170 ($54.85) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut XP Power to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get XP Power alerts:

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 2,600 ($34.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.30 million and a PE ratio of 24.76. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,917.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,913.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.