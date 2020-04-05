Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.40 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.75.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YGR. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

YGR opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,710,264 shares in the company, valued at C$1,558,310.88. Insiders bought 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,069 in the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

