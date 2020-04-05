Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YGR. Cormark decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Yangarra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered Yangarra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million and a PE ratio of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 100,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,558,310.88. Insiders acquired a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $82,069 in the last ninety days.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

