Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Yellow Pages stock opened at C$6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.29.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

