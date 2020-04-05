Yutaka Niihara Purchases 30,800 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara purchased 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 19,200 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $25,728.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 7,200 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $11,592.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 42,850 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $72,845.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 23,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $38,237.50.

On Friday, February 21st, Yutaka Niihara purchased 48,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $90,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 22,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 31,100 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $54,425.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

Shares of EMMA stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.