Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $650.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $635.40 million and the highest is $659.60 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $654.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

