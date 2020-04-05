Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Hold

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.62. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

