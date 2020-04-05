Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $181.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

