Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $15,379.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,197 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $15,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $63,587,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $12,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 486,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

