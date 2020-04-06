$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.91.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $138.41. 490,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.