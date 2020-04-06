10,090 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $18.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.93.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

