220,470 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689,830. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.