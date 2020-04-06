56,900 Shares in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NV5 Global by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NV5 Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43. NV5 Global Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.