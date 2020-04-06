7,253 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,129 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

