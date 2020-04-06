$730.67 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $730.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $738.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $719.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.41. 490,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $29,502.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $150,757.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

