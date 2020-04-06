AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $75.83. 3,943,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

