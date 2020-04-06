ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 694,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,488. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

