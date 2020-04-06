ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491,071 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

