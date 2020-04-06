Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344,881 shares of company stock valued at $134,480,697 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

