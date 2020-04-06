Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $20.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.72. 2,440,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,551. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,681 shares of company stock worth $15,144,163. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

