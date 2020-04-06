Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE traded up $20.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,681 shares of company stock worth $15,144,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.