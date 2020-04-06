Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $5,644.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,826 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

