ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.09. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

