Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €86.00 by Morgan Stanley

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €86.00 ($100.00) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.42% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.31 ($108.50).

EPA AIR traded up €4.10 ($4.77) on Monday, reaching €53.61 ($62.34). The company had a trading volume of 3,696,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €94.18 and its 200-day moving average is €120.20. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

