Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.16% from the company’s previous close.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.