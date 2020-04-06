Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $8.91 on Monday, hitting $196.02. 7,081,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,558,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.