Alliance Global Partners Cuts Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $78.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $137.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of HSKA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $425.16 million, a PE ratio of -275.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

