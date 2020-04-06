Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $63.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,161.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,286.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.74. The company has a market cap of $754.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,163,557 shares of company stock valued at $141,144,223. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

