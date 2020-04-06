Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $65.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,157.72. 1,153,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,284.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

