Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%. Research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500 in the last 90 days. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.