AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 132,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,050. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,067 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,945. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.71.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

