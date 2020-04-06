Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $62.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,969.08. 2,294,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,941.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,847.19. The stock has a market cap of $967.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

