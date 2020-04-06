Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,864. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $10,630,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.