American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.72. 15,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

