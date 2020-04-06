American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE AVD opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Vanguard by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 67.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

