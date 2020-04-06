Analysts Anticipate Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Post ($0.21) Earnings Per Share

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

