Analysts Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $317.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.46 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

