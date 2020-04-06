Analyzing Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) and Mercantile Bank (OTCMKTS:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Altapacific Bancor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Altapacific Bancor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Altapacific Bancor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 1.68 $49.46 million $2.57 7.44 Altapacific Bancor $22.76 million 3.69 $5.20 million N/A N/A

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Altapacific Bancor.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Altapacific Bancor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 26.69% 10.92% 1.21% Altapacific Bancor 22.42% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altapacific Bancor has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Altapacific Bancor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Altapacific Bancor

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides short term unsecured, term, commercial and residential construction, small business administration, land, machinery and equipment, working capital, installment, and commercial real estate loans; marketable securities, home equity lines of credit, and real estate secured lines of credit; business acquisition and expansion, and inventory financing services; and debt restructuring services. In addition, it offers overdraft protection; debit and credit cards; cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, and online banking services; and order checks. The company has offices in Santa Rosa, Ontario, Covina, Temecula, and Riverside, California. AltaPacific Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

