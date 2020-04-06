Analyzing Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (NASDAQ:CBBI)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Limestone Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.49%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 18.95% 10.56% 0.94% CBB BANCORP INC/SH 18.31% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.06 $10.52 million $1.44 6.53 CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 0.91 $13.34 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About CBB BANCORP INC/SH

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

