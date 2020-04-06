Analyzing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Greenkraft (NASDAQ:GKIT)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenkraft and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Workhorse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $430,000.00 4.80 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Workhorse Group $380,000.00 308.72 -$37.16 million N/A N/A

Greenkraft has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft -22.92% N/A -9.85% Workhorse Group -14,312.73% N/A -71.85%

Risk and Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

