Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.80.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.