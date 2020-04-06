Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ARI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

ARI stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $816.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 90.40%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

