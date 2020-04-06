Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APPN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

APPN opened at $31.36 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $1,055,646. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $6,123,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Appian by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Appian by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

