Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,296,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,056.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.