Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $11.59 on Monday, hitting $253.00. 14,961,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,056.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

