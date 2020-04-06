Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $682.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.