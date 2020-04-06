Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.