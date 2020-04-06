Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 228,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 1,564.73%. Research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412 in the last three months. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.