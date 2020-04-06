Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $438.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

